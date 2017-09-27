Bighorn National Forest officials plan prescribed burns

SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest acting forest supervisor John Kidd has announced several prescribed burn projects planned for this fall.

The projects are designed to reduce hazardous fuels, improve wildlife habitat and range forage, and reduce conifer encroachment.

The burns will take place over the next few months and only if favorable weather conditions allow. Slash piles will be burned once snowfall occurs.

• Medicine Wheel Ranger District — approximately 750 acres near Sunlight Mesa, 75 acres in the Mathews Ridge area northeast of Hyattville, and slash piles near Bald Mountain.

• Powder River Ranger District — approximately 500 acres total in the Leigh Creek area, and slash piles including Canyon Creek, Poison Creek, Billy Creek, Middle and North Fork Clear Creek, Leigh Creek, Goldmine Creek, Pole Creek, and Rabbit Creek.

• Tongue Ranger District — approximately 500 acres total at Prospect Creek near Granite Pass, Schuler Park near Burgess Junction and slash piles at Bosin Rock, Lamburger Rock, Woodrock, Garland Gulch, and Burgess Junction.

Smoke may be visible from surrounding communities. No road or trail closures are planned; however, short-term closures may be needed during active burning.

Hunters and others visiting the Bighorn Mountains should be aware of prescribed burns in areas they plan to visit.

For up-to-date information about prescribed burning dates and locations, contact the Medicine Wheel Ranger District in Greybull at 307-765-4435, the Powder River Ranger District in Buffalo at 307-684-7806, or the Tongue Ranger District in Sheridan at 307-674-2600.