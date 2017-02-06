WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Bighorn Mountain poker run to benefit Snomads


SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Mountain Snomads Snowmobile Club will host the Big Horn Mountain Snomads Poker Run on Saturday.

Registration will take place before 10 a.m. Saturday at Bear Lodge or the Wood Chuck Warming Hut.

Participants should return poker hands to Bear Lodge by 3 p.m. 

A drawing for door prizes will take place at 4 p.m.

All are welcome to participate. 

The cost to participate is $5 per hand.

Bear Lodge is located at 5600 U.S. Highway 14A in the Bighorn Mountains.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..