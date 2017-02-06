WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Bighorn Mountain poker run to benefit Snomads
SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Mountain Snomads Snowmobile Club will host the Big Horn Mountain Snomads Poker Run on Saturday.
Registration will take place before 10 a.m. Saturday at Bear Lodge or the Wood Chuck Warming Hut.
Participants should return poker hands to Bear Lodge by 3 p.m.
A drawing for door prizes will take place at 4 p.m.
All are welcome to participate.
The cost to participate is $5 per hand.
Bear Lodge is located at 5600 U.S. Highway 14A in the Bighorn Mountains.
