Bighorn Mountain death deemed hypothermia

DAYTON — The Sheridan County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a death on Nov. 26, 2016, in the Bighorn Mountains was due to accidental hypothermia.

Sheridan County deputy coroner Kay Penno reported 39-year-old Justin Glidden’s death as accidental hypothermia based on toxicology reports.

At around 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2016, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report from Bear Lodge regarding a male that was at the lodge searching for his friend, Lt. Allen Thompson said.

“By the time we got up to the mountain, that friend, who was later identified as Levi Franklin, was nowhere to be found,” Thompson said.

The two had gotten a vehicle stuck on the mountain, then split up. When the deputy arrived, the stuck vehicle was gone along with Franklin, who was eventually located in Sheridan later that day in the vehicle without Glidden. Deputies then became suspicious of the two men’s activities on the mountain and sent deputies up the mountain again to search for additional evidence regarding Glidden’s disappearance.

At 3:44 p.m., deputies called in search and rescue and began tracking footprints in the snow in an attempt to find Glidden.

Thompson said the search was difficult because of the time delay and lack of information from the reporting person.

They eventually found Glidden, deceased, between 10 and 11 p.m. Nov. 26.

Thompson confirmed the toxicology report indicated Glidden had methamphetamine in his system while on the mountain but had no indication that the drug contributed to his death.

The SCSO served a warrant for an unrelated charge, aggravated robbery, on Franklin that same day. Franklin continues to be detained at the Sheridan County Detention Center awaiting trial for that charge.