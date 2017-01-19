WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Bighorn Forest Roadless Collaborative holds public meeting in Sheridan


SHERIDAN – The Bighorn Forest Roadless Collaborative held its second of four public meetings tonight to present the recommendations for reconciling the Roadless Area Conservation Rule of 2001 with the 2005 Bighorn National Forest Plan.

The collaborative, which has been working on the recommendations since the spring of 2016, presented the three recommendations that will be included in a report to Gov. Matt Mead.

The  collaborative also asked for feedback from the public. The collaborative held a meeting Wednesday night in Buffalo and the next public meetings will be held in Lovell and Worland on Feb. 8 and Feb. 9, respectively.

Chelsea Coli

