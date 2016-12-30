Big Horn’s Williams headlines USA Today’s All-Wyoming football team

SHERIDAN — USA Today released its All-USA Wyoming Team Wednesday, naming the offensive and defensive standouts in the state based on their achievements on the gridiron this fall.

Nine players from Sheridan County made the team — six first-teamers and three second-teamers.

Big Horn’s Colton Williams headlined the list, earning USA Today’s Offensive Player of the Year honors. Williams, who helped lead the Rams to a 2A state title, led the state with 1,923 yards and 32 touchdowns. The running back was named The Sheridan Press Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year last month.

Joining Williams on the first team was fellow Ram Nolan McCafferty, who was selected as a linebacker. Tongue River’s Brennan Kutterer was also selected a first-team linebacker. Kutterer was the 1A state runner-up’s only selection.

The 4A state champion Sheridan Broncs had six players selected, three on the first team.

Drew Boedecker was named first-team quarterback after his 2,128 yards and 26 touchdowns led the state. Blayne Baker was selected as an offensive lineman, and Gatorade Player of the Year Coy Steel was a first-team cornerback.

Jacob Hallam and Andrew Boint made the second team as offensive linemen, and Zach Gale was a second-team defensive lineman.

Other notables from the Wyoming team were Gillette’s Lane Tucker — Defensive Player of the Year — and Kaycee’s Lee Kremers — Coach of the Year.

For a full list of USA Today’s All-USA Wyoming Football Team, see usatodayhss.com.