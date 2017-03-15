Big Horn Woman’s Club to meet Sunday

BIG HORN — The March meeting for Big Horn Woman’s Club will take place Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

This is the annual Guest Sunday and Potluck Lunch.

Linda Steger will give a presentation on World War I and II sites in Normandy, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Members are to bring a guest and a potluck dish to share. For additional information, contact Joyce Coates at 389-2804.

The Big Horn Woman’s Club is located at 314 S. Second St. in Big Horn.