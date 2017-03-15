WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Big Horn Woman’s Club to meet Sunday
BIG HORN — The March meeting for Big Horn Woman’s Club will take place Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
This is the annual Guest Sunday and Potluck Lunch.
Linda Steger will give a presentation on World War I and II sites in Normandy, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Members are to bring a guest and a potluck dish to share. For additional information, contact Joyce Coates at 389-2804.
The Big Horn Woman’s Club is located at 314 S. Second St. in Big Horn.
The following two tabs change content below.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- Local students take top honors in World Languages Competition - March 15, 2017
- Tongue Ranger District seeks comments on reissuance of outfitter guide permits - March 15, 2017
- Big Horn Woman’s Club to meet Sunday - March 15, 2017