Big Horn Woman’s Club to gather


BIG HORN — The January meeting for the Big Horn Woman’s Club will take place Friday at 1:30 p.m. 

The program will focus on the recycling program in Sheridan. 

The meeting is free and open to all women. 

For additional information, contact Joyce Coates at 307-389-2804. The Big Horn Woman’s Club clubhouse is located at 314 S. Second St. in Big Horn.

