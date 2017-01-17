WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Big Horn Woman’s Club to gather
BIG HORN — The January meeting for the Big Horn Woman’s Club will take place Friday at 1:30 p.m.
The program will focus on the recycling program in Sheridan.
The meeting is free and open to all women.
For additional information, contact Joyce Coates at 307-389-2804. The Big Horn Woman’s Club clubhouse is located at 314 S. Second St. in Big Horn.
