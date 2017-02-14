WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Big Horn Woman’s Club to gather Friday
BIG HORN — The February meeting for the Big Horn Woman’s Club will take place Friday at 1:30 p.m.
The program will be presented by Dr. Sam Hoffmann about “Aging of the Eyes.” The meeting is free and open to all women.
For additional information, contact Joyce Coates at 389-2804.
The Big Horn Woman’s Club clubhouse is located at 314 S. Second St. in Big Horn.
