Big Horn Mountain Festival set for July 7-9

BUFFALO — The Big Horn Mountain Festival will take place July 7-9 at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Buffalo.

The three-day music festival will include acoustic, Americana, folk, old-timey, bluegrass and other music. It will also feature parking lot jams and classes. For a full schedule, see bighornmountainfestival.com.

Camping spots are available for $15 per day or $30 with electricity. Tickets for the event cost $95 per person for a three-day pass, $45 per person for Friday only, $60 for Saturday only and $30 for Sunday only.Tickets can be purchased online through July 6, at the gate or at the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce, Sports Lure, CB Music in Sheridan or at the Music Service Center of Gillette.