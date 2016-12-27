WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Big Horn Mountain Eagles to host dinner, masquerade ball


SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Mountain Eagles will host a dinner and masquerade ball Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. 

Cocktails will begin at 6 p.m. and a dinner of sausage and shrimp will be offered from 6-8 p.m.

From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Earl Wear and Haywire will perform live music.

Fireworks and champagne will be offered at midnight.

Door prizes and party favors will also be featured.

Tickets to attend are $30 per person or $50 per couple. 

For more information or for tickets, call 674-9010.

The Big Horn Mountain Eagles is located at 1760 Commercial Ave.

