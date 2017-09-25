Big Horn Homebuilders Association to meet Tuesday

SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Home Builders Association will welcome Alicia George to its next general membership meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Holiday Inn.

George, a field representative for the National Association of Home Builders in Washington, D.C., will give members a presentation on NAHB’s priorities and what this large national trade association is doing in Washington, D.C., to keep housing affordable, reduce regulatory burdens and help keep the home building industry healthy.

According to BHHBA, an ongoing trade dispute with Canada is making lumber prices much more volatile and potentially driving up the costs of new homes, while uncertainty about the extent of federal jurisdiction over the nation’s rivers and lakes is slowing down the permitting process.

“NAHB volunteers and staff are working tirelessly on Capitol Hill and also speaking to federal regulators about the harmful effects of bureaucracy and red tape,” George said. “Home building is an important driver of the nation’s economy, and helps bring better jobs and stability to communities here in Sheridan County. NAHB works to keep housing strong.”

George received her law degree from Georgia State University College of Law, and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Georgia. She resides in Denver.

The Big Horn Home Builders Association also welcomes potential members to the Tuesday meeting to learn more about the networking, promotional and educational opportunities available through membership.

All Sheridan County companies and businesses active in home building, remodeling or related fields are encouraged to apply — and many association members are happy to sponsor a qualified prospect.

“We welcome Alicia to this meeting and we hope that Sheridan County’s builders and their suppliers and trade partners will come to hear what she has to say — and also learn more about the advantages of belonging to our great association,” said Gini Horner, director of operations for the Big Horn Home Builders Association.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1801 Sugarland Drive.