Big Horn High School students to perform ‘Godspell’

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School choir students will tell the stories of John the Baptist, Jesus and Judas when they present a production of “Godspell JR.” on March 28 at the school’s auditorium under the direction of music/drama director Dustin G. Olsen.

Conceived and originally directed by John Michael Tebelak, with music and new lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, “Godspell” is one of the biggest off-Broadway and Broadway successes of all time. The musical uses major episodes in the Bible — including the baptism of Jesus, the Last Supper, his arrest and crucifixion — to explore important ideas like compassion, love, forgiveness and sacrifice for the greater good.

“There is a wonderful symmetry in this production,” Olsen said. “These students are working together as a team to present a musical, which at its core reminds us how our individual actions ‘day by day’ help us to build a beautiful community and world.

“We have chosen to bring the timeless musical ‘Godspell’ to today’s world,” he continued. “This production is set inside a present day classroom with Jesus being the teacher. As with the original ‘Godspell’ production, the audience is part of the cast in our production as well. Together we will celebrate the teachings and life of Jesus.”

The Big Horn High School choir will present the production March 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Big Horn auditorium. Tickets are free, but donations will be accepted.

Big Horn High School is located at 333 Highway 335 in Big Horn.