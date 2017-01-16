Big Horn High School Key Club to host blood drive

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School Key Club will host a blood drive on Wednesday in the gym at Big Horn High School.

The blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Community members age 16 and older are encouraged to participate.

Contact Grant DeRocher at gderocher@sheridan.k12.wy.us to sign up for a time slot.

Walk-ins donors are also welcome.

Students ages 16 and 17 will need to get a parent permission form from DeRocher and turn it signed in before they can give blood.

Big Horn High School is located at 333 Highway 335 in Big Horn.