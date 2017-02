Big Horn High School announces honor rolls

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School officials recently announced the students who earned spots on the school’s Principal’s Honor Roll and School Honor Roll for the first semester.

To earn a sport on the Principal’s Honor Roll, students must have had at least a 3.5 GPA and had no grade below a B.

The following students earned a spot on the Principal’s Honor Roll.

Freshmen

Madison Blaney, Cutler Bradshaw, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Brown, Carly Craig, Bailey Darlene Cunningham, Jordan Frank, Dugan Irby, Rowan Christine Kelly, Quinn McCafferty, Anna Melin, Mary Nicholson, William Pelissier, Elijah Philips, Casey Grace Prior, Nolan John Rader, Courtney Wallach

Sophomores

Ellie Anna Bard, Shyan Davidson, Kade Eisele, William Greenelsh, Alisyn Davi Hutton, Kade Koltiska, Adam Randolph Lindberg, Nathaniel Lydic, Georgina Ringley, Sydney Schmidt, Blake Thomas Staben, Chelsey Anne Swaney, Jennifer Susana Trabert, Kade Matthew VanDyken, Delaney Jane Walker, Samuel David Walker

Juniors

Cheyna Kailyn Bradshaw, Kristen Lynn Carlson, Baylee Alise Clemens, Delani Rose Cunningham, Emma Louise Enloe, Koen Gore, Caroline Faith Haile, Miranda Sofia Johansson, Emily Rose Kidneigh, Jillian Emily Mayer, Nathaniel David McAdoo, Victoria Reyes, Reese Taylor Self

Seniors

Christopher Alzheimer, Colton Bates, Eliza Beisher, Emily Blaney, Abigail Anne Buckingham, Madeline Grace Craig, Zachary Granger, Emmy Rose Ilgen, Lydia Mayer, Nolan McCafferty, Robert Bryce Michaud, William Nicholson, Kiara Paninos, Andrew Quinn, Andrew Ratty, Sofia Constanza Trabert, Tanner Warder

Students on the School Honor Roll received at least a 3.0 GPA and had no grade lower than a C.

The following students earned a spot on the BHHS School Honor Roll.

Freshmen

Joel Bailey, Reese Hendrickson, Ashlyn Ibach, Carley Jo Motsick, Kyler Ostler, Kierra Ross, Gabe Zelalem Sweeney, William Watson

Sophomores

Reata Karlene Cook, Shannon Flynn, Karli Morgan Geer, Christopher James Guelde, Britny D’Ann Hutton, Ryan Johnson, Seth Mullinax, Kaylie Redinger, Mollie Watson, Hunter Weiss

Juniors

Amanda Anderson, Sydney Atkinson, Aidan McCurry, Tazmyn Olson, Braeden Arenn Sersland, Laura Danielle Stainbrook

Seniors

Madison Elaine Booth, Rocky Benjamin Donaldson, Tristen Lee Geist, Brendan Redinger, Adrienne Rose Swaney, Halley Tracy, Jessica Tracy, Robert Watson