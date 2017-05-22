Big Horn girls win third-straight state title

BIG HORN — Make that three in a row.

The Big Horn High School girls track and field team beat Big Piney High School by a mere 2.5 points to claim the 2017 state title, the team’s third straight and seventh in program history.

Big Horn finished with 79.5 points; Big Piney had 77.

The Lady Rams had plenty of help across the board, but no competitor provided more of a spark than sophomore Katie Lambert. Following her long jump title from earlier at the meet, Lambert added another individual championship in the triple jump Saturday. She jumped 34 feet, 8 inches to complete the sweep in the pits.

Lambert also finished third in the 100-meter dash at 13.25 seconds, and teammate Baylee Clemens took sixth in the same event in 13.42 seconds.

The 4×400-meter relay team of Madison Blaney, Clemens, Jordan Frank and Jenny Trabert finished third with a time of 4 minutes, 19.67 seconds.

The Lady Rams put at least one competitor on the podium in five different events on the meet’s final day to clinch the state title.

“We had to overcome a lot more adversity to win this one,” BH head coach Kirk McLaughlin said. “The first two we had well before the meet was over; this one we had to win on the last event, so that was extremely exciting.”

The Big Horn boys also had a solid Saturday at the state meet to nab a third-place finish in the team standings. They finished with 75 points, 10 behind Rocky Mountain. Lovell won the meet with 103 points.

Liam Greenelsh and Tanner Warder went neck-and-neck in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing second and third, respectively. Greenelsh finished in 16.18 seconds, while Warder ran in 16.27.

Chris Alzheimer also took third for the Rams in shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 0.25 inches, and Kade Van Dyken’s personal-best jump of 6 feet took fifth in the high jump.

Both Lambert and Greenelsh earned All-State recognition for their finishes over the weekend.

Tongue River finished ninth in the girls standings (37.5 points) and 12th in the boys (25). Brennan Kutterer was the Eagles’ top competitor with a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash (51.39 seconds).

In 1A, Arvada-Clearmont had three top-eight finishers Saturday, led by Riley Malli’s throw of 41 feet, 2.75 inches, which took fourth in shot put. Anthony Graves took sixth in the 100-meter dash (12.02 seconds) and eighth in the 200-meter dash (24.64).

The AC girls finished 15th with 2 points, and the boys were 14th with 11 points. Cokeville (124) won the 1A girls championship, while Lingle-Ft. Laramie (147.5) took the boys title.

Other top-eight finishers for Big Horn and Tongue River included:

Big Horn

4. Madison Blaney; 100-meter hurdles 17.20

6. Jill Mayer; 100-meter hurdles 17.41

6. Kyler Ostler; 110-meter hurdles 16.63

6. Baylee Clemens; 100-meter dash 13.42

5. Colton Williams; 100-meter dash 11.70

4. Tanner Warder; 300-meter hurdles 41.68

5. Ostler; 300-meter hurdles 41.71

4. Robert Watson; 1600-meter run 4:53.22

6. Jill Mayer; triple jump 32-8.25

7. Clemens; 200-meter dash 27.89

4. Williams; 200-meter dash 23.73

4. 4×400-meter relay (August Dow, Nathaniel Lydic, Warder, Williams) 3:35.37

Tongue River

8. Mason Schroder; shot put 44-2.25

4. Reagan Mullaney; 100-meter dash 13.31

8. Brennan Kutterer; 100-meter dash 11.97

5. Courtney Good; discus 108-08

5. Holly Hutchinson; 400-meter dash 1:03.39

8. Brittany Fillingham; 400-meter dash 1:06.05

5. Cooper Vollmer; 1600-meter run 4:53.57

6. Mullaney; 200-meter dash 27.68

7. Kutterer; 200-meter dash 23.82

4. 4×400-meter relay (girls: Hutchinson, Mullaney, Kalie Bocek, Fillingham) 4:20.21