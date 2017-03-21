WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Big Horn City Historical Society to gather
BIG HORN — The Big Horn City Historical Society will gather Sunday at 1 p.m. for its monthly meeting.
The event will begin with a potluck lunch, which will be followed by the program.
Michael Dykhorst will present this month’s program, which will explore the history of Sheridan’s mayors from 1884 to 2017.
The event will take place at the Big Horn Woman’s Club, located at 214 S. Second St. in Big Horn.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region.
