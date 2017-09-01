Bicycle and Pedestrian Task Force to meet, discuss final report

SHERIDAN — In one month the Wyoming Bicycle and Pedestrian Task Force will present a final report identifying opportunities and challenges of bicycle and pedestrian pathways in the state.

Task force chair Tim Young said the purpose of the report is to help state entities like the Wyoming Department of Health, Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, Department of Transportation, Office of Tourism and Wyoming Business Council understand the current conditions and opportunities as they relate to health and safety as well as tourism and economic development.

Young also said the recommendations will help provide insight to legislators.

The Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee members will ultimately decide if the issue is pressing enough for the next legislative session. The committee will meet in November.

“They’ll have to make that judgment call because time is getting short to get bills ready for the next session, but that is a possibility,” Young said.

Young said the task force was created by legislation in 2016 after previous years saw numerous fatalities of bicyclists across the state.

The task force will continue discussions for the final report during a meeting via teleconference Wednesday. Young said the public is encouraged to dial in or to submit comments via the task force’s page on the Wyoming Business Council’s website.

“The public views are really helpful so that ultimately this report reflects not just the people who are appointed by the governor, but also the broader public,” Young said. “And I think that’s going to really be a key to making good use out of the report is having the input from the public as well.”

Young said the 13-person task force consists of representatives from the different state entities as well as individuals who are knowledgeable about cycling on trails.

Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller said the city has greatly improved through past mayors’ efforts when it comes to its trails system. He said, inside the city limits, Sheridan has plenty of safe opportunities for walkers and bikers to hit the trails.

He said the system in Sheridan was enhanced with the opening of the Fifth Street pathway underpass in May and will continue to grow as projects, like the North Main Street interchange project, are completed.

“So that’ll be at least 16 miles connected very directly without having to cross a major roadway,” Miller said of the city’s pathway system.

Additionally, Miller said the access has been an asset in attracting people to move to Sheridan. While the Red Grade Trails system has been somewhat controversial, Young said it is also a great project and example of the opportunities available in the state.

Miller said opportunities for improvements include near the conceptualized downtown riverwalk, expanding the path beyond Sheridan College and connecting the paths between Black Tooth Park and Soldier Ridge Trail.

The public can call in to the meeting Wednesday by dialing 855-459-2716 at 9 a.m.