BHSU students present research at NCUR in Memphis

SHERIDAN — Black Hills State University students recently presented research and scholarly projects at the National Conference on Undergraduate Research held at the University of Memphis.

The 15 BHSU students in attendance shared projects on diverse topics including the effect of exercise on wages and the effects of a creative arts outreach program on adolescent psychiatric inpatients.

Dr. Parthasarathi Nag, mathematics professor and undergraduate research coordinator at BHSU, said the conference gives students the opportunity to present their research and creative activity in a large forum with students from other universities across the nation.

“NCUR helps the students to discuss their research and creative activity topics with like-minded undergraduate researchers and exchange ideas and thoughts for future work,” Nag said.

Among the students who participated in NCUR was Cheyloh Bluemel, a chemistry major from Sheridan. Her research presentation was titled, “Examining the Use of Copper Catalysis in Photoredox Reactions.”