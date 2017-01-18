WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

BHCHS to meet Sunday


BIG HORN — The Big Horn City Historical Society will gather Sunday at 1 p.m. for its monthly meeting.

The event will include a potluck lunch at 1 p.m. and the program to follow.

Kim Fuka will present this month’s program, which will focus on the life and experiences of Jim Bridger.

The event will take place at the Big Horn Woman’s Club, located at 314 S. Second St. in Big Horn.

