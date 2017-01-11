Is it better to make or buy laundry detergent?

“Do you think it’s worth making your own laundry detergent. A friend of mine swears by doing this, and there are quite a few recipes online to do so. I have a hard time believing she is saving money, and it’s a lot of work to grate and boil soap flakes and washing soda together, too. I would enjoy hearing your perspective on this.”

Naomi R.

While I do not make my own laundry detergent, I’m aware it’s something that’s grown in popularity, and there are multiple recipes online. As a coupon shopper, I know my best target prices for a lot of things — everything from a single roll of paper towels to a box of cereal. When I buy laundry detergent, I aim to stay around five to six cents per load of laundry. I often buy a 32-load bottle of name-brand laundry detergent for $1.99 by combining coupons and sales, and that works out to 6 cents per load.

With a little additional deal stacking, I’ve gotten even better prices. Recently, a national drugstore had 32-ounce laundry detergent bottles on sale for $3.79 each or two for $6, and it was part of another deal: Buy $20 worth of participating products and get $10 back. Buying seven bottles cost $21.79. I used three $2-off-two coupons and one 50-cent coupon. I paid $15.29 and got $10 back, making it $5.29 for seven bottles — about 75 cents per bottle! This works out to about two cents per laundry load, which is a steal.

It pays to look for deals in unconventional places, too. We have a large hardware store chain in the Midwest that often offers free-after-rebate promotions. Last month, they had 64-load bottles of all-natural laundry detergent on sale for $9.99, which were free after rebate. (Yes, free!) The rebate allowed you to buy four bottles, so I’m enjoying an amazing 256 free loads of laundry. While it’s true I paid out of pocket for my detergent, all of my money is coming back in the form of store credit for a future trip, and my detergent stockpile got a little larger after that deal.

Laundry detergent is one of those things I’m never afraid to stock up on. Our family of five can always use it, and my laundry room has plenty of storage space. Honestly, I’m someone who would rather hunt for detergent deals than make my own.

So, how does making your own laundry detergent stack up financially? I turned to two websites featuring make-your-own detergent recipes: WikiHow.com and DIYnatural.com. Both sites’ recipes call for washing soda, Borax and a bar of laundry soap. Both sites’ recipes also involve grating the bar of soap into flakes and mixing the ingredients into a powder. WikiHow’s recipe for liquid laundry detergent requires additional steps of boiling the ingredients on the stove into a syrup, then mixing it with water in a five-gallon bucket.

DIYNatural.com notes that the cost of these ingredients work out to five cents per load. Sounds familiar – that’s about my target price per load for commercial detergent. Interestingly, in close to nine years of couponing, my target per-load price for laundry detergent hasn’t changed, and it has been easy to hit by combining coupons and sales.

While I wouldn’t tell others they should or shouldn’t make their own laundry soap, I think we can agree that doing so for the sole purpose of saving money shouldn’t be the only factor. The do-it-yourself process may appeal to people on multiple levels , especially those that enjoy the soap making process. However, there is still a cost to the ingredients involved, and while both coupons and sales on laundry detergent are plentiful, the same can’t be said for washing soda and Borax, as the prices for these remain fairly constant.

Assuming the same costs for both, which would you rather spend time doing: Go through a somewhat laborious process of making detergent by hand, or spend your time hunting for deals and clipping coupons to buy it? The choice is yours.

Jill Cataldo is a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three.