Bergman, Erickson, Hanke to perform at SC

SHERIDAN — The Whitney Center for the Arts will present Dr. Mark Elliot Bergman on double bass at Sheridan College on April 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Bergman, a member of the SC faculty, will be joined by fellow Sheridan College faculty Dr. Christian Erickson on piano and Dr. Erin Hanke on harpsichord. Also joining the performance is Dan Burgess on bass.

Bergman will perform on two different instruments: a double bass made by Celestino Picolotti in Torino, Italy, in 1861, and on a modern instrument made by Thomas Andreas Wolf in The Plains, Virginia, in 2012.

Bergman is the director of strings at Sheridan College where he teaches double bass, composition, music history and directs the Sheridan College Symphony Orchestra and Sheridan College Viol Consort.

Erickson holds degrees in music composition from the University of Wyoming, the University of Nebraska and the University of Colorado. He currently makes his home in Story, where he divides his time between completing commissions for original compositions, providing orchestration and notation services, designing sound for live theater and teaching courses in music and music technology at Sheridan College.

Hanke received her doctorate from Stony Brook University as a Staller fellow. Hanke received her master’s degree from Mannes College and completed organ studies with Dr. John Chappell Stowe at University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she holds degrees in mathematics and art history. Hanke is the director of the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College.

The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, see whitneyarts.org.