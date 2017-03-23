Bergman concert at SC Friday

Summer’s on the way and with it, the big rock and roll concert tours for the Boomer and Geezer crowds. Many of the acts have noticeably changed personnel, a nod to age and infirmity and the Grim Reaper. Some have merged musicians.

Musicians from both the Beatles and the Who will be performing together.

The new group’s name: The Whotles. (Har-Har).

••••••

Of memorable music……

Dr. Rachel Bergman of Sheridan College will be in concert Friday, March 24, at the Whitney Center for the Arts. Kathy McNickle, a familiar face with the Sheridan arts scene and WYO Theater performances, will accompany.

The music will be Claude Bolling’s Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano.

Dr. Bergman is the director of arts outreach and academic support at SC. She teaches flute and music theory. She founded and directs the Sheridan College Flute Choir.

She is a member of the Assisi Music Festival in Italy and has been on the faculty of the Skidmore Summer Flute Institute since its inception in 1994. Dr. Bergman received her doctorate in music theory from Yale University and completed undergraduate work in music and mathematics at Skidmore College.

Also performing Friday night will be musicians Katherine Hoover, Christian Erickson, Alfredo Casella and Dr. Mark Elliot Bergman.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

••••••

Recommended reading…..

• Tom Clavin’s new book about law and order and its characters of the Old West, “Dodge City: Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson, the Wickedest Town in the American West” is a good place to start building a Western non-fiction library, or a welcome addition to an existing one. Much of Earp’s life has been covered in books and film, but this is new ground about Dodge City and the lawlessness that rolled through there in the “golden years” of 1872-1882 when it was a primary junction of commerce for buffalo hides and cattle drives from Texas. Shootouts, stage holdups, cattle drovers and outlaws in saloons with six-shooters and “soiled doves” is a trove of story-telling for Clavin, author of other notable biographies.

More of Masterson’s life is revealed as well. He had three distinct chapters: buffalo hunter, lawman, sports writer and columnist in New York City.

••••••

Quotable

“Look around at your fellow graduates sitting near you. Think back to the times you’ve shared with them. Twenty-five years from now, when you’re nominated for some high position, these are the people the press is going to track down to find something embarrassing about you.”

— Chief Justice John Roberts, addressing Georgetown University law school graduates.