Bench boosts Generals over Western Wyoming

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Generals scored 39 points off the bench on their way to a 62-53 win over Western Wyoming Wednesday at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.

D’Monte Harris and Channel Banks led the Generals as the only double-digit scorers with 18 and 14 points, respectively. Both players came off the bench, along with Jeremiah Brown, who chipped in 7 points and a team-high four assists.

“We tell our guys all the time, ‘When you come in the game, the energy has to stay the same or get better,’” Sheridan head coach Matt Hammer said. “‘You can’t come in and have it drop off.’”

The bench scoring was key for Sheridan as the team’s roster has deteriorated during the final stretch of the season. Losses of Jair Johnson and Sebastian Ferenc — who injured his back and could be done for the year, Hammer said — give the Generals just nine active players.

Brown’s 19 minutes Wednesday were the second most he’s played in a conference game this year. He played 25 against Little Big Horn last week.

As the depth of the bench dwindles, the play from the four guys off the bench has become even more critical for Hammer’s bunch, especially in the scoring column. The necessity for buckets was apparent against Western.

The Mustangs sat in an extended 2-3 zone defense all night. Hammer’s plan was to penetrate the gaps in the zone and fill holes in the high post.

The Generals executed the plan in the first half, but Western made it difficult for Sheridan to gain any consistency within its offense. Sometimes the Mustangs would quickly collapse to the high post; other times they would extend pressure to the perimeter, almost in a man-to-man type defense.

“Against a zone, you can’t be stagnant; you can’t just stand around,” Hammer said. “The other thing is intelligently penetrating the zone. Once you get in the middle of that zone, you’ve got five defenders focusing on one guy. Then you can start picking them apart a little bit.”

The game really slowed down in the first half, and scoring was at a premium. Western had a 17-12 lead with just four minutes left in the half.

But Harris, Banks and Brown were the sparks Sheridan needed to close the half and gain momentum that had been difficult to gain all night. Harris hit a 3-pointer at the two-minute mark to cut the deficit to 1, and Banks followed with another 3 from the corner that gave Sheridan its first lead since the opening possession.

Brown swatted a Western shot away and turned it into a fast-break, scooping layup at the other end.

Sheridan took a 24-22 lead into halftime.

But the offense completely stalled out of the break, as neither team put a point on the board until Western’s Josh Fearing scored a layup nearly five minutes into the half that tied the game at 24.

Then, Sheridan started to gain control. Elhadji Dieng got a couple buckets in the post, and an and-1 layup at 12:44 gave Sheridan a 33-29 lead. Two minutes later, Brown hit a 3 that gave Sheridan a 9-point advantage.

But just as quickly as the Generals stretched the lead, they let Western back in it. They relaxed on both ends of the floor, the scoring stalled and the Mustangs closed the gap.

With 1:28 left, Tyrell Isaacs drained a 3-pointer for Western — his third of the half — that made it just a 6-point game.

“(Our players) are all-in one way or another,” Hamemr said. “They’re either 100 miles an hour, forcing it, or they’re back on cruise control, just relaxing and not being aggressive at all. We’ve got to be able to find that happy medium. When you’ve got a lead, you want to protect it. But at the same time, you don’t want to stall and lose the momentum that you’ve just built.”

But Banks and Harris sealed the deal at the free-throw line. They finished a perfect 10 for 10 combined at the line on the night.

The win was big for Sheridan as it looks to secure a top-four seed in the Region IX Tournament, guaranteeing an opening-round home game. Saturday’s matchup with Northwest, the final regular season game, will have a bigger impact in the final conference standings, but Hammer said Wednesday’s win was important in building momentum into Saturday and the postseason.

“I hope our guys are looking forward at coming out Saturday night and getting another crack at Northwest,” Hammer said. The Generals lost by 1 in triple-overtime against Northwest in the first matchup. “I told the guys in the locker room, I don’t want this team to be done. I don’t want to start putting the pieces together for next year. I want this team to last for as long as we can go. Whenever our last game is done, this team will never play together again. I want that to go as long as possible.”

Final

Western Wyoming………………………..22 31 — 53

Sheridan College…………………………24 38 — 62

Scoring

Western — Isaacs 22, Kuath 7, Fearing 6, Thornton 5, Lawson 5, Payne 3, Spotted Elk 3, Russell 2

Sheridan — Harris 18, Banks 14, Dieng 8, Brown 7, Araujo 5, X. Jackson 4, Sherrell 3, Ricketts 3

Rebounds

Western 33 (Lawson 8); Sheridan 35 (Harris 9)

Assists

Western 10 (Fearing 5); Sheridan 13 (Brown 4)