Bemetz dedicates unique services to help community

SHERIDAN — Welcome to Pastor Tony Bemetz’s Tiny Wedding Chapel.

As you follow Bemetz, who wears a cavalryman’s hat and striped suit with a clerical collar, he’ll tell you to watch your head as you enter the tiny building.

Anyone taller than 6 feet, 3 inches needs to duck. Those who are claustrophobic might want to just stay outside.

The transformed tool shed, which Memetz uses as a chapel, measures 8 feet by 12 feet — just enough room for himself, two people to get married and one or two witnesses.

The small chapel, off of 11th Street, is just one of many things Bemetz is known by. Others know him by the yellow, military-decorated car he drives around town. Some know him simply as Pastor Tony.

Bemetz is many things, and he likes to live by the beat of his own drum. But in the process, he uses his unique personality and his projects to help those who need it the most.

The chapel

“Every time I meet someone, it doesn’t matter how bad they are, I try to think ‘how can I make their day better,’” Bemetz said.

Bemetz was raised Lutheran, studied Buddhism, read through the Qur’an but practices his own form of Christianity. He believes the key to happiness is to BE JOLLY — an acronym that stands for Be Enriched, Jesus Our Lord Loves You.

But, as a man of God, he said he focuses on remaining flexible with people and the world around him. He doesn’t judge others.

“That’s God’s role,” he said, “not mine.”

In a way, he built the Tiny Wedding Chapel with those beliefs in mind. Bemetz wanted a place where everyone could get married, regardless of their beliefs, financial situation or preferences. He only charges $50 for couples to get married in his chapel and molds the ceremony to whatever the couple wants.

He has performed religious and secular weddings, and even Halloween-themed ceremonies. Bemetz also presided over two marriages of same-sex couples.

“We have to respect each other,” Bemetz said. “We all have to realize we are in this world together.”

The car

Even during the largest gatherings, Bemetz’s car is easy to spot.

He decorated his 1938 Chevrolet Sedan with flames on the wheel wells and a U.S. Marine Corp Devil Dog painting on the hood. Flags of the all military branches wave behind the car as he drives down the street and dozens of military emblems decorate the sides.

His car used to belong to a plumber, but Bemetz bought it as a way to advertise a cafe that he owned. Once he sold the cafe, he continued to put the car to good use.

“I thought, you know, I want to dedicate my car to the military,” Bemetz said.

He’s attended military funerals with the car, drove it through parades and recently helped escort local Pearl Harbor survivor Mel Heckman to a plane en route to the 75th anniversary ceremony.

“It’s great having these gentlemen here,” Heckman said prior to his flight.

Bemetz uses the car as a way to honor veterans, mainly because he was not afforded that same respect.

Bemetz knows and understands the struggles. He served in the USMC during the Vietnam War era and distinctly remembers returning home from his service being called a “baby-killer” by protesters.

“I just do it because it’s a way of giving back to something that we never got when we returned home,” Bemetz said. “I think it really pulls people together.”

The pastor

Often, you find Bemetz in one of his backyard sheds in a discussion with a fellow veteran.

Sometimes, they just shoot the breeze. Other times, conversations get tough.

Aside from being a Patriot Guard Member and participating in the Wounded Warrior project, Bemetz donates advice and time talking with young veterans who experienced horrific events while serving in the military.

He wasn’t a chaplain in the military, but he said he might as well have been. Bemetz said he has always had a knack for talking to people, and he feels that he can put his understanding and vibrant personality to use.

“The biggest thing is for them to be able to unload on you and break down,” Bemetz said. “Most of them are afraid to do that because they are taught to be tough military guys.”

If veterans need to smoke, swear or whatever else it takes for them to talk things out, it’s no problem for Bemetz. He said he tries to make them as comfortable as possible.

As long as they share their feelings, Bemetz sees it as a step toward a better life for troubled veterans.

“Sometimes medication isn’t enough for these guys,” Bemetz said. “Being a veteran myself, there are places where I can totally relate to them.”