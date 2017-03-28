Beloved ‘Frog and Toad’ coming to the WYO Theater

SHERIDAN — The WYO Theater will host a production of “A Year with Frog and Toad” on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Based on Arnold Lobel’s well-loved books, the jazzy, upbeat score bubbles with melody. Part vaudeville and part make-believe, “A Year with Frog and Toad” tells the story of a friendship that endures.

This whimsical show follows two great friends — the cheerful, popular Frog, and the rather grumpy Toad — through four fun-filled seasons.

Tickets cost $17 for adults, $10 for students and $12.50 for seniors and military members. Tickets can be purchased online at wyotheater.com, at the theater’s box office or by phone at 672-9084.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St. in downtown Sheridan.