Behrens to perform McManus comedy at WYO

SHERIDAN — Tim Behrens comes from an acting family. So, he’s no stranger to the stage. He’ll also stand on familiar ground when he performs at the WYO Theater Saturday.

Behrens has been at the WYO Theater a number of times performing Patrick McManus’ comedy. His first show on the WYO stage occurred in 1995. He returned to Sheridan in 1996, 1998, 2000, 2007 and 2011. Behrens said he keeps coming back because the WYO Theater allows him to and the material stays just as funny as time passes. In fact, he noted, as he ages he feels better equipped to deliver the material.

“We really enjoy the material as well as Mr. Behrens himself,” WYO Theater Executive Director Erin Butler said. “He contacted the WYO around this time last year and mentioned that he was going on the ‘First of the Last Farewell Tours’ and since we haven’t had him back in a while and we like to include some kind of comedy element in our season, we grabbed him!”

Butler said that while she hasn’t seen Behrens’ show personally, the video clips she has seen certainly made her laugh.

Behrens’ dad was a well-known radio and television actor. His dad also wrote material for several comedians. Behrens’ mother was a working actress for 60 years and she guest-starred on more than 600 television shows.

Behrens, as a result of his family history, avoided acting until he first took the stage at the age of 32.

Since then, he has spent more than 20 years touring the comedies of Patrick McManus, which include G-rated entertainment. McManus was the monthly humor columnist and associate editor at Field and Stream Magazine and monthly humor columnist and editor-at-large for Outdoor Life Magazine. He has written more than 20 books that include short humorous fiction.

“To me, this is great universal humor,” Behrens said. “It’s about growing up poor in rural America. So poor, even, that McManus jokes that his favorite toy was dirt.”

Friday’s show, “A Fine and Pleasant Misery,” is a one-man show, but not in the typical sense. Butler said it’s a bit like a stand up act in a theatrical form. She noted that Behrens’ ability to embody wholly different characters, each telling a separate and unique story, is really quite remarkable.

In the show, Behrens brings to life more than 40 citizens of Blight, Idaho, the fictional hometown of McManus. Behrens warned that people who attend should expect to laugh a lot in a short period of time.

“Anyone who has read or is familiar with Patrick McManus’ writings will really enjoy it,” Butler said of the show. “It also contains a lot of outdoors elements, so those who consider themselves outdoorsmen or women will get a kick out of the performance — and, in this area, that’s basically everyone.”

For additional information on the show of the humor of Patrick McManus, see wyotheater.com or mcmanusplays.com.