‘Bee Man’ to be remembered with engraved boulder

SHERIDAN – After household name Frank Lentsch of Sheridan passed away in February 2016, his wife, Ellen, received an outpouring of memorial funds. She felt she needed to utilize the funds in the most fitting way possible. For Ellen Lentsch, commemorating the couple’s largest area of impact in the city seemed like the best idea.

Ellen Lentsch recalled the history leading up to the Lentsch family purchasing what is now the southernmost part of South Park from Ray and Bernice Wilkerson in 1982. The Wilkersons purchased the land in 1945 after the land, previously used as the city dump, closed in 1942. The Wilkersons used the land as a pasture for cattle. When the Lentsch family purchased the land, they filled in the hole with help from the community. They received free soil to help fill the dump site and Sheridan College came and leveled off the land after the last fill. Frank Lentsch wanted something to occupy his time after he retired from working at the Decker Mine — beekeeping was his calling.

Frank began with two 4-H beehives, which quickly grew to 225 colonies of bees. The family’s label, FC Lentsch, provided honey for the entire community and included a contract with Walmart for seven years. The honey seeped its way into local grocery stores and restaurants, Ellen Lentsch said, for years. Her husband even built his own beehives with 24-inch wood pieces from the local store.

“It was a hobby then, with the bees,” Ellen Lentsch said. “The good Lord told us when to sell. It was pretty rough to keep (after a while).”

The bee colonies suffered a devastating collapse due to disease.

The Lentschs suffered large losses due to the disease and eventually sold the business to folks in Buffalo. The new label is under Stingers honey, which provides honey for the Buffalo and Sheridan areas.

In addition to the beekeeping hobby, the Lentschs also raised a large garden and provided fresh vegetables to community members around town. Even with the diversified items, Frank Lentsch was still known as the “Bee Man.”

“Most people didn’t even know his name. They’d just call him the Bee Man,” Ellen Lentsch said.

To honor her husband’s legacy and do something positive with the memorial funds received from friends and community members, Ellen Lentsch decided to contact the city about purchasing a bench for South Park in honor of her husband.

The benches proved above Ellen Lentsch’s price range, so with help from operations superintendent Mathers Heuck and other city employees, she settled on a boulder engraved with words to honor her husband.

City public works director Nic Bateson said the family was gracious to turn the land over to the city to use it as part of South Park. He also noted that the city must remain aware of the additional maintenance needed when more features, like benches or other memorials, are put in place in parks and expressed a desire to keep memorial features to a minimum. The boulder served as a good compromise for both Ellen Lentsch and the city.