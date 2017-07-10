Beds to race down Main Street Friday morning

SHERIDAN — By the time Friday rolls around during Rodeo Week, spectators might need to recuperate. Luckily a handful will be able to stay in bed without missing out on the action.

Following the pancake breakfast, Main Street will be swarmed with activity for the Beds Along Big Horns bed race.

A quirky event, the bed race involves co-ed teams of six — four runners and two on the bed — hurdling down the street in head-to-head races. Most racers are from the community, sponsored by local businesses. Teams can sign up through sheridanmedia.com or pick up forms at the Sheridan Media office. The entry fee is $45 per team.

The race kicks off at 9 a.m.

In 2016, Kane Cattle Company’s team took a first-place finish for the fourth year in a row.

The team included Nathan Berg, Colin Eisenman, Nate Kane, Dan Sessions, Maddy McClure and Molly Ligocki.