Bed racing down Main Street is no snooze

SHERIDAN — In the Beds Along the Bighorns bed race, bed riders hope their bed pushers ate their Wheaties for breakfast.

The four bed runners need all their oomph to propel a wheeled bed frame and mattress with two people riding on top as fast as possible for three city blocks — in front of thousands of onlookers.

Wheaties or not, local businesses, churches, nonprofit organizations and families have been perfecting the art of bed racing for three decades in a beloved event held each year prior to the Sheridan WYO Rodeo parade.

Each bed is different. Some are mounted directly over their bike tires; some ride low with the tires welded to the front and back or sides of the frame. Some have brakes; most rely on the rubber soles of runners’ shoes.

“It took us two years to perfect,” Sheridan Recreation District director Richard Wright said.

The recreation district’s prototype bed built in the late 1980s had a wobble.

Lowering the push bars made the bed safer and more efficient.

The recreation district held the champion title several years in the 1990s when the Sheridan High School relay team was pushing, Wright said.

As is the nature of hometown rivalries, though, other teams moved into that champion slot — and back out — through the decades. The recreation district team, usually staffed by Kendrick Pool lifeguards, often went foot-of-the-bed to foot-of-the-bed with NX Bar Ranch. Bob’s Super Clean rivaled Kane Cattle Company.

“We’ve missed maybe one or two races over the years,” Bob’s Super Clean owner Bob Mortensen said.

Nearly 30 years ago, a few of Mortensen’s employees asked to enter the race. It seemed like a good chance to advertise and have fun, so Mortensen agreed.

A customer donated a steel bed frame that had belonged to her mother. Team members took the suspension system off an old Honda at the salvage yard and had it welded to the frame, giving it struts and a steering wheel. They added pipes for the runners to stand on, moving the strategy from straight running to synced power strokes.

Mortensen said high quality tire rims and well-inflated tires are key.

“We replace the rims every year. They get bent up,” Mortensen said. “When you have two girls on the bed and four men pushing, that’s 700 pounds of weight or more on that bed.”

The structure and stability of the bed are only part of the equation in a good bed race. Riders and runners must work together in what can be a good team-building exercise, Kendrick Pool Assistant Manager and two-time runner Tyler Kaufmann said.

“We do the sprint for as long we can and then we hop on,” Kendrick Pool lifeguard Jonathan Hodges said. “Once we hop on and stride, we make sure we’re all doing the stride at the exact same time. That way we’re getting the most amount of force moving forward.”

Getting the stride in sync will be up to Kendrick Pool lifeguard Tailor Geeting. As the rider in the back, she will count to four, emphasizing beats two and four so the runners know when to kick.

The second rider steers the bed, a challenging task since the steering is backward. Right sends the bed left and left sends it right.

If it all seems like a lot to coordinate, it is. Kaufmann said one year their bed ran into the opposing team’s bed, causing one of the recreation district’s runners to trip and get dragged behind. She got “skidded up” but kept on racing. Kaufmann saw another team pop a tire and run with metal on asphalt one year.

Anything goes in the Beds Along the Bighorns.

It is the can-do attitude of team members that Mortensen appreciates most. He proudly mentions the employees, family members, friends and church groups who have helped push his Bob’s Super Clean bed over the years, noting riders and runners who have gone on to be dentists, engineers and more.

Perhaps dressing in pajamas made by his wife Darlene and pushing a bed down Main Street in front of thousands played a small part in their success. A little fun, exercise and team work certainly can’t hurt.

“If you want to win, you must be positive,” Mortensen said.

And eat your Wheaties.