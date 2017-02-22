Barrasso fields environmental concerns at Chamber coffee

SHERIDAN – Protestors lined Big Horn’s single downtown street and contributed hissing and other dialogue to The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce coffee at the Big Horn Smokehouse, where U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R., Wyo., visited on Wednesday during Congress’ first weeklong recess.

Real Resistance protestors took to the streets early Wednesday morning, protesting myriad issues but focusing on environmental impact.

“We’re here because of the Affordable Care Act. We are here because of the environment. We are here because of education,” Kris Korfanta said, holding a sign and singing along to the acapella rendition of “This Land is Your Land.” “There’s a lot of things we don’t feel Barrasso is representing the people. We think he’s representing big interests.”

The reason for using protest as their form of voicing their opinion comes after unheard action, one protestor believed.

“I think that most people out here are the type who write letters to the people in D.C. and they don’t listen to us,” Patty Martin said. “They simply placate us.”

Janet Haight said she remains upset with the way the government is going and the environment, including keeping public lands in public hands. Her list continues, but her focus remained on environmental issues for the day.

“I don’t know if there is an effective way (to voice one’s opinion) but if I sit home and don’t do anything, then I disappoint myself,” Haight said. “If I come out and stand with other people who think perhaps the same way I do, then at least we’re making a statement that our bodies are out here.”

Barrasso attempted to keep focus on the economy and business during the event before leaving early to attend the funeral of Fire Chief Paul Murdoch, who died at his home in Greybull last Thursday. He fielded questions regarding the tax cut agenda and Medicare reform, as well as listened to opinions on land use and funding for the arts.