Bard wins Elks Youth Rodeo

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Elks Lodge held its 25th annual Elks Youth Rodeo over the weekend, a 26-event rodeo that attracted contestants from Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Colorado, South Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.
Three arenas running at the same time were used to accommodate the 744 entries each day.
Some of the events included 131 goat tyers, 128 barrel racers and 94 breakaway ropers each day. Members of the Elks Youth Rodeo commented that they were impressed by the contestants’ attitudes, commitment and skillsets.
Cash and awards of $71,590 were presented to contestants ages 17 and younger. These consisted of cash and scholarships of $12,252 and awards valued at $59,338.
Ellie Bard, 16, from Sheridan, won the Senior All-Around, earning her a one-year lease of a new Ford truck provided by Fremont Motors.
Bard has been a contestant in the Elks Youth Rodeo since she was a Pee Wee.
“She has always been willing to help other contestants or our rodeo crew,” a press release from the Elks Youth Rodeo said of Bard. “The Elks are very proud of her and wish her the best in the future.”
Cooper Deveraux, 16, of Newcastle, won the All-Around Youth award, a Jackson three-horse slant-load trailer provided by Prime Rate Motors.
Hadley Thompson, 9, of Yoder, received a $2,000 scholarship as the All-Around Youth Reserve Champion.
Krissy VanderVoort, 17, of Billings, Montana, received the All-Around Youth Reserve runner-up $1,000 scholarship, and Tanner McInerney, 17, of Alzada, Montana, received the Senior Reserve Champion $2,000 scholarship
The Senior Reserve runner-up, receiving a saddle, was Bella Fossum, 16, of Billings, Montana. The saddle for the Intermediate All-Around went to Haiden Thompson, 13, from Yoder; the saddle for the Junior All-Around went to Hadley Thompson, 9, of Yoder; and the saddle for the Pee Wee All-Around went to Jewel Randall, 6, of Wheatland.
The Sheridan Elks Lodge #520 thanked all of the contestants and sponsors for their help in making the rodeo possible and is looking forward to holding the event again next year.
Elks
Youth
Rodeo
Aug.
26-27
Sheridan
County
Fairgrounds
Reserve
Grace Peterson (Buffalo); Intermediate
Garrett Jepson (Las Vegas); Intermediate runner-up
Rickie Jo Rouke (Gillette); Junior
Kamry Stratton (Torrington); Junior runner-up
All-Around
Jewel Randall (Wheatland); Saturday Pee Wee
Presley Williams (Hammond, Mont.); Sunday Pee Wee
Presley Williams; Pee Wee reserve
Juddy Farella (Cheyenne); Hard Luck Award
Barrel
Racing
Shay Hough (Gillette); Senior
Piper Cordes (Wall, S.D.); Intermediate
Juddy Farella; Junior
Tenley Kleeman (Killdeer, N.D.); Saturday Pee Wee
Presley Williams; Sunday Pee Wee
Pole
Bending
Shay Hough; Senior
Grace Peterson; Intermediate
Coen Tavegie (Newcastle); Junior
Lacy Reinert (Wall, S.D.); Saturday Pee Wee
Tenley Kleeman; Sunday Pee We
Goat
Tail
Tying
Hadley Thompson (Yoder); Junior
Royce Siemsen (Worden, Mont.); Saturday Pee Wee
Jewel Randall; Sunday Pee Wee
Goat
Tying
Ellie Bard (Sheridan); Senior
Tavy Leno (Sheridan); Intermediate
Flag
Race
Hunter Hayden (Gillette); Senior
Kailee Gill (Moorcroft); Intermediate
Hadley Thompson; Junior
Crepe
Paper
Race
Krissy Vandervoort, Bell Fossum (Billings, Mont.); Senior
Cannon Campbell (Shoshoni), Tavy Leno; Intermediate
Hayden Pihl (Buffalo, S.D.), Jace Jepson (Las Vegas); Junior
Breakaway
Roping
Cooper Deveraux (Newcastle); Senior
Garrett Jepson; Intermediate
Steer
Stopping
Cooper Deveraux; Senior
Caden Moreland (Decker, Mont.); Intermediate
Ribbon
Roping
Layna Tibbs, Kaden Pazour (Fort Pierre, S.D.); Senior
Calf
Roping
Jake Deveraux (Newcastle); Senior