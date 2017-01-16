Banks scores 24, Generals fall to Casper 61-57

SHERIDAN — Xavier Jackson’s 3-pointer rimmed out in the closing seconds, cutting a Sheridan College Generals comeback just short in a 61-57 loss to Casper College Saturday.

The Generals (15-3, 1-1 in Region IX North) overcame a 10-point deficit to win the conference opener at 12th-ranked Gillette College Wednesday, but they struggled to create any consistent offense in Saturday’s loss. Most notably, the team finished 5 of 17 (29 percent) from the free-throw line.

“It’s a one-possession game, down 1, and we missed 12 free throws,” SC head coach Matt Hammer said. “That’s something that you’ve got to take advantage of, and we missed the boat on that one.”

Channel Banks was the only real playmaker for Sheridan Saturday, scoring 24 points on 10 of 14 shooting and almost singlehandedly keeping the Generals in the game.

Banks scored 6 straight points in the early minutes of the second half, cutting a double-digit deficit to 38-33 five minutes into the half. Any time Casper went on a run and stretched the lead, Banks made a play that halted the momentum.

He hit a 3-pointer at the 11:30 mark that cut it to 42-41, and a layup minutes later cut into an 8-point Casper lead. He nailed a step-back 3-pointer in front of his own bench with 54 seconds left, a must-have basket for the Generals.

That 3 cut it to 58-55.

“He’s the one guy that really sticks out in my mind, since we’ve been back from break, who’s been practicing hard every day,” Hammer said of Banks. “He’s definitely buying himself more minutes. It’s hard for us to take him off the floor. Now, we’ve just got to get some other guys around him to bring that same energy, not just to games but to practice every day.”

The Generals made the plays they needed in the closing minute.

After Banks’ 3, the team held Casper scoreless at the other end, and Banks got to the rim for a layup with 23 seconds to go. As the Thunderbirds rushed to get the ball in bounds, Sheridan’s Austin Sherrell deflected a pass out of bounds off a Casper player, setting the Generals up for a potential game-tying play.

Sheridan ran a few players off of screens, and Jackson got open on the wing in front of the Generals bench. He got the shot off cleanly but came up short, possibly due to a groin injury the sophomore’s been fighting for a number of weeks.

Casper knocked down a couple of free throws to ice the game.

Sheridan’s 57 points was its lowest output of the season. The team averaged just 65 points in its three losses this year, while scoring 96.4 in its 15 wins.

“We got to the paint; we just can’t finish,” Hammer said of his team’s offensive struggles. “We’re not focusing on finishing; we’re worrying about drawing the foul or not getting blocked. When you attack the paint, you’ve got to attack with the intent to score.”

Aside from Banks, Sheridan had no players in double-figure scoring Saturday and got just 22 points from its entire starting five. The team’s three leading scorers combined for 7 points. Jackson, who scored 22 in the win over Gillette, had just 3 points against Casper.

Dmonte Harris finished with 3, and Ladan Ricketts had 1 as his shooting slump continued. Ricketts was a combined 2 for 18 (1 for 13 from 3PT) in the two conference games.

The loss was Sheridan’s first on its home floor this season, but Hammer said his team can’t dwell on it too much. The Generals will be on the road at Miles Community College Wednesday, and the coach knows each game in the conference is just as crucial as the last.

“Miles is, in my opinion, one of the toughest places to play in the league,” Hammer said. “It’s not a fun drive up there. They always have a great student-section, so we have to come ready to get after it.”

Final

Casper College……………………………………………….29 32 — 61

Sheridan College……………………………………………..25 32 — 57

Scoring

Casper — Strickland 20, Jarrett Jr. 10, Russell 10, Stent 5, Pagenkopf 4, Corley 4, Maricevic 4, Franklin 2, Garland 2

Sheridan — Banks 24, Ferenc 8, Araujo 7, Dieng 7, Sherrell 4, Jackson 3, Harris 3, Ricketts 1

Rebounds

Casper 32 (Pagenkopf 8), Sheridan 35 (Jackson 10)

Assists

Casper 14 (Jarrett Jr. 5), Sheridan 11 (Jackson 4)