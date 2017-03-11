Balkenbush named Summit Award winner

This week’s Summit Award winner is Makenna Balkenbush. Balkenbush is a well-rounded student excelling specifically in English, rodeo and basketball. Balkenbush is the daughter of Ken and Wendy Balkenbush.

Balkenbush, a Sheridan High School senior, maintains a cumulative GPA of 3.952. She transferred to SHS from Big Horn her freshman year and has received academic letters her sophomore and junior years. During Balkenbush’s senior year, her class load includes Advanced Placement environmental science, pre-calculus, leadership seminar, English 1010, accounting, emergency medical responder and poetry.

English is Balkenbush’s favorite subject because it allows her to write with no limits. Balkenbush is a stickler for using correct grammar and joked that she finds herself correcting others when they incorrectly use the English language. She plans on having the opportunity to use her writing skills in her professional career as she aspires to become an attorney.

In addition to her regular class load, Balkenbush also keeps busy as a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, playing basketball and participating on the rodeo team. Balkenbush has been a basketball team captain and as a junior was named an honorable mention All-Conference player. In rodeo she competes in barrels, poles, goat tying, breakaway roping and team roping. As a junior, Balkenbush qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo in three separate events — goat tying, barrels and breakaway roping — and placed in the top 10 in the world in goat tying. She was also a Wyoming state representative for high school rodeo.

Balkenbush stated that being in team sports has taught her a sense of responsibility and accountability to her teammates.

Balkenbush’s activities outside school include visiting the residents at Green House Living for Sheridan, caroling with the SHS girls basketball team during the holidays at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center and assisted living facilities, and volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity and at the SHS library.

Balkenbush finds her volunteer activities the most rewarding when it is evident that she has brightened someone’s day.

Balkenbush recognized her parents as the people who have most inspired her and that she looks up to as her role models. She described her parents as very devoted hard working people who have instilled a strong work ethic in her and have guided her spiritually as well.

This work ethic seems to be in line with one of Balkenbush’s favorite quotes by Thomas Jefferson, “I am a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it.”

In addition to her parents, Balkenbush also recognized SHS science teacher Beth Harman for the Outstanding Teacher Award, noting that Harman takes extra time to spend with students and has a true interest in their success. Harman had glowing remarks for Balkenbush as well.

“She is a truly remarkable young lady who approaches academics and life in an admirable manner,” Harman said. “It is rare that you find such a phenomenal student and athlete who is so humble about their attributes.

“She is one of the kindest people I have ever met. She approaches life with enthusiasm, determination and compassion and as a result has earned the respect of her peers as well as her teachers,” Harman continued. “Makenna is exactly the young adult role model I hope my own daughter looks up to.”

After graduating from SHS, Balkenbush plans to get a pre-law degree and rodeo while attending college.

At this time, she has been offered four full-ride rodeo scholarships, but has not made a final decision as to which college she will be attending.

After completing her undergraduate studies, Balkenbush plans to attend law school and become a prosecuting attorney.