Baker verbally commits to UW

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School lineman Blayne Baker has verbally committed to play football at the University of Wyoming.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound incoming SHS senior announced his decision on Twitter Monday.

“I am very happy to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Wyoming! #GoPokes,” Baker wrote.

Baker received an offer from UW in April and was the first Wyoming-based player in the recruiting class to receive one.

Baker was an All-State offensive lineman in the 2015 and 2016 seasons and was a member of the back-to-back 4A state champion teams in both years.