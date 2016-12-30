Baker makes it home for the holidays

SHERIDAN — Nearly 14 years ago, Kathy Baker gave birth to twin boys, Kaelic and Kiernan Stephens, at 25 weeks, weighing in at a pound and a half each. Upon returning home to Sheridan after spending five months in the hospital in Denver, Baker knew her uphill battle had just started.

“Ever since we came back, people had been telling me ‘you should apply for a Habitat house,’” Baker said.

At first she, like many others, misunderstood the role Habitat for Humanity played in the home buying process.

“I thought it was just a charity thing like people giving somebody a house,” Baker said, “and I thought there’s a lot of other people that need it more than I do. I can supply a home and we’re fine.”

Kiernan, who lives in a wheelchair and remains severely handicapped, no longer lives with his twin brother, Kaelic, or his younger sister, Kurik.

He currently lives with his father in Casper, as Baker’s home did not accommodate handicapped persons. After enough coaxing from friends and a better understanding of the Habitat process, Baker finally gave in and applied for a Habitat home in the middle of 2015.

“How it works is we have an application process that’s open year round and families that have a demonstrated need, whether that be insufficient housing or substandard housing or housing that doesn’t suit those who have handicaps,” said Christine Christoperson, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns. “Those families that fall within those income guidelines are eligible to apply. That gets put onto our family selection committee from our board.”

The Board of Directors accepted Baker’s application in December 2015, and in March of this year, Habitat held a wall raising. Four days before Christmas, Baker, Kaelic and Kurik moved a sectional couch and their television into the living room in order to celebrate the holiday in their new home. Despite not even having beds moved in, the three slept in their new home and enjoyed time together watching Christmas movie after movie.

“My kids were so psyched,” Baker said. “I’ve got a Death Star rug and a couch and a table, what more do I need?”

Kathy and a crew will move the rest of the large items from her current living accommodations while the kids are visiting their father in Casper.

The building itself came together with help from community members.

“This house was built on people’s generosity and hard work,” Baker said as she explained each light fixture and its origin.

Her sectional couch came from her father, the kitchen table and chairs from a friend via the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, where someone had left the set that once resided in Baker’s family cabin.

Light fixtures from friends and repurposed mirrors and cabinets round out the Baker home.

“It’s been an amazing process,” Baker said. “The people at Habitat are incredible.”

Habitat requires recipients of the nonprofit’s homes to put in 250 or 500 sweat equity hours, as well as purchase the home with a zero-interest loan. Baker logged her required single-parent household 250 sweat equity hours by October, but continued to work, putting up cabinets in the middle of the night and the roof first thing in the morning.

“The whole goal for this house was to build a house that was handicapped accessible, that would meet his needs and we built that house to suit [Kiernan]. He’ll be reunited with her now that they’ve closed on the house,” Christopherson said.

Now, Baker looks forward to volunteering for her neighbors, watching her kids play in the park across the street that she and other Habitat volunteers built earlier this year, and continuing to refurbish projects for pieces to complete her home.

“It’s an amazing group of people and then you get to meet all these people along the way, all these other families that are part of it,” Baker said. “They’re coming and helping work on your home, and now I get to go help work on theirs. It’s been amazing.”