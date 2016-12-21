Bacon and hash brown egg bake 

INGREDIENTS

1 pound bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 (8-ounce) package sliced fresh mushrooms

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3/4 cup 1 percent milk

12 eggs

1 (32-ounce) package frozen hash-browned potatoes, thawed

2 cups shredded Swiss, cheddar, Monterey Jack or Colby cheese, divided

In a large nonstick skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Remove from skillet to small bowl lined with paper towels. Cover; refrigerate. Drain skillet, reserving 1 tablespoon drippings. In same skillet, cook bell pepper, onion and mushrooms in drippings on medium for 4 minutes. Stir occasionally. Stir in mustard, salt and pepper; set aside. In a large bowl, beat milk and eggs with whisk; set aside.

Coat a 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray. Spread half the potatoes in dish. Spread pepper and onion mixture over top. Sprinkle with 1 cup of the cheese. Spread remaining potatoes over top. Pour egg mixture over all. Cover and refrigerate 8 to 24 hours.

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Uncover dish and bake 50 to 60 minutes or until thermometer inserted in center reads 160 degrees. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and the bacon. Bake 3 to 5 minutes longer or until knife inserted in center comes out clean, top is puffed and cheese is melted. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Cut into squares and enjoy. (Adapted from “Betty Crocker: Fresh From the Freezer,” Grace Wells and Cathy Swanson, senior editors; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2016.)

Per serving: 296 calories, 19 grams protein, 17 grams fat (50 percent calories from fat), 6.9 grams saturated fat, 18 grams carbohydrate, 218 milligrams cholesterol, 476 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Preparation time: 20 minutes; refrigeration time: 8 to 24 hours

Cooking time: about 1 hour to 1 1/4 hours; standing time: 5 minutes

Carb count: 1.

Servings: makes 12 servings

By Susan Nicholson

Universal Uclick