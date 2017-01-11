Bacon, barbecue and pork

BACON BARBECUE TOP LOIN PORK CHOPS

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 top loin boneless pork chops, about 1-inch thick (6 ounces each)

4 slices maple-flavored bacon (or other bacon)

4 tablespoons barbecue sauce

1/2 cup lager (or non-alcoholic beer)

Wrap bacon around edges of pork; secure with a wooden toothpick. Mix together barbecue sauce and beer. Grill chops over direct medium-high heat 4 to 5 minutes per side or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees (for medium-rare). Brush chops with sauce in the last 5 minutes of cooking time and serve.

Per serving: 247 calories, 29 grams protein, 9 grams fat (34 percent calories from fat), 3 grams saturated fat, 8 grams carbohydrate, 76 milligrams cholesterol, 285 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 1/2.

By Susan Nicholson

Andrews McMeel Syndication