Bacon, barbecue and pork
BACON BARBECUE TOP LOIN PORK CHOPS
Servings: makes 4 servings
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: about 10 minutes
INGREDIENTS
4 top loin boneless pork chops, about 1-inch thick (6 ounces each)
4 slices maple-flavored bacon (or other bacon)
4 tablespoons barbecue sauce
1/2 cup lager (or non-alcoholic beer)
Wrap bacon around edges of pork; secure with a wooden toothpick. Mix together barbecue sauce and beer. Grill chops over direct medium-high heat 4 to 5 minutes per side or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees (for medium-rare). Brush chops with sauce in the last 5 minutes of cooking time and serve.
Per serving: 247 calories, 29 grams protein, 9 grams fat (34 percent calories from fat), 3 grams saturated fat, 8 grams carbohydrate, 76 milligrams cholesterol, 285 milligrams sodium, no fiber.
Carb count: 1/2.
By Susan Nicholson
