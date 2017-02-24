WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Back country horsemen to meet
SHERIDAN — The Cloud Peak Backcountry Horsemen will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. at ERA Carroll Realty.
At the meeting, dates will be set for the upcoming year for trail and cleanup projects.
For further information, see wyobch.org.
ERA Carroll Realty is located at 306 N. Main St.
