Auzqui speaks out against white paper

CLEARMONT — Decisions being made at the Wyoming Legislature have Sheridan County School District 3 officials on edge.

At the Wednesday board of trustees meeting, SCSD3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui and the school board discussed potential cuts listed on the Joint Education Committee’s Wyoming K-12 Education Funding white paper.

Their primary concerns are with potential changes to the existing funding formula.

“The concerns with the white paper is that some of those proposed cuts are tampering with the funding model,” Auzqui said. “We would prefer that, as a district, an across-the-board cut for all districts would probably be the most fair way to reduce funding and not tamper with the funding model.”

Auzqui and the board also expressed concern about discussions regarding school district consolidation, reducing the activities budget and reducing the number of in-service days for teachers. All of those proposals could have serious consequences to the district if passed.

“I as a superintendent would have a hard time reducing teacher salaries through the reduction of professional development days,” Auzqui said. “We are on an alternative schedule, so we already have 16 in-service days and we go six more days than most districts in the state.”

Members of the Subcommittee on Education Deficit Reduction Options, agreed that the white paper is a way to begin a conversation on budget reduction options and does not necessarily mean the items listed will be enacted.

In other business:

• SCSD3 board will look to transition to a standardized report card system to align with accreditation. The new system will take 2-3 years to implement, and will begin with the younger grades then move up to the high school level by the end of the transition period.

• Officials recommended Samantha Grubb fill the vacancy at Arvada Elementary. Despite being an unusual school with one of the state’s smallest enrollments and teaching grades K-6, Arvada Elementary had plenty of qualified applicants to fill the position, according to Auzqui.