Aspiring engineer Lenzi named Summit Award winner

The Academics for All committee is proud to recognize John Lenzi as this week’s Summit Award winner. Lenzi is a senior at Sheridan High School and has earned a cumulative GPA of 3.98.

Lenzi has proven himself to be a determined and capable academic. The courses he selected over his four years at SHS reveal a diverse array of interests, as well as the ability to achieve at high levels. From Spanish and orchestra, to five Advanced Placement classes and academic letters earned in each year of high school, Lenzi’s consistent high level of success speaks for itself. A mantra that Lenzi has found meaning in is, “Hard work is its own reward,” a constant reminder and motivator that putting in the effort to accomplish a task correctly is worth the time.

Lenzi credits much of his success to the highly-capable and engaging teachers he has had throughout his schooling. He identified Andy Lowe, an SHS physical science teacher, as one educator who has made a remarkably positive difference in his learning.

“Mr. Lowe is always charismatic and engaging in class,” Lenzi said. “He made his class very enjoyable.”

Though Lenzi has always had an interest in pursuing math and science fields after high school, his experience in Lowe’s class all but cemented that decision. Lenzi is generous in his praise for many of the educators he has crossed paths with. He states that nearly every educator has made a lasting impression in some way, and he is quick to point out Tim Daniels (SHS, math), John Best (Sheridan Junior High School, social studies and math, retired), and Razmick Sarkissian (SJHS/SHS, orchestra) as particularly influential educators in his life.

Sarkissian echoed praise for Lenzi as well.

“He excels in academia,” Sarkissian said of Lenzi. “He is a brilliant, hardworking, goal-oriented individual. Above all, he is well-mannered and dependable.”

Sarkissian has worked with Lenzi for six years in various orchestral ensembles. A violin player since first grade, Lenzi is currently in the SHS symphony orchestra, has participated in the Wyoming Honors Orchestra, and has consistently received high ratings in violin performance during the annual district orchestra festivals.

Volunteerism and extra-curricular involvement is important to Lenzi. He has been able to develop his own skills and interests through 4-H. He appreciates that 4-H allows any participant to have a voice in decision making. 4-H also facilitates leadership development and provides opportunities to give back to the Sheridan community in large ways. The projects he pursues in 4-H involve robotics, shooting sports and electricity. Destination Imagination, a global program that encourages problem solving through creativity, innovation and teamwork, is also a favorite of Lenzi’s. He and his team took second place at the 2016 Destination Imagination state competition.

Looking beyond SHS, Lenzi is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to pursue engineering. He has expressed interests in several disciplines of engineering, including mechanical, aerospace and chemical. Three schools that have his interests are Stanford University, the University of Wyoming and Reed College, though he will wait to make a final decision until he has a response from each school. Lenzi has been awarded the Trustees’ Scholars Award and is currently a finalist for the Daniels’ Scholarship.

Lenzi is the son of Jean Adsit and Robert Lenzi.