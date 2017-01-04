WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Ashleigh Fox
Ashleigh Fox joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as the cops, courts and city government reporter. She is a native of Colorado and received a bachelor’s in journalism and integrated media from Biola University in Los Angeles. Fox started her journalism career in Sidney, Montana, where she worked as the sports editor. As an extreme extrovert, she has a passion for people and loves interacting with the community.
Email her at ashleigh.fox@thesheridanpress.com.
The following two tabs change content below.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- Ashleigh Fox - January 4, 2017
- Chelsea Coli - January 4, 2017
- Howard, Joan Kunesh celebrate 70th anniversary - January 4, 2017