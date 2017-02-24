Arvada-Clearmont trio helps basketball program regain 1A prominence

CLEARMONT — A sign hangs in the tiny Arvada-Clearmont gym, powder blue in color with yellow lettering and a few black paw prints scattered about. The paw prints represent the Panthers, of course, the school’s mascot and the second word of the fight song painted on the blue wooden sign.

While the eight-line song opens with “Go Panthers, go fight and win,” the second sentence relates much more closely to the 2016-17 Arvada-Clearmont boys basketball team.

“Fight to the finish never give in.”

Those seven words have been taken to heart by this year’s Panthers squad and even more so by the three senior boys that lead them.

Clancy Kretschman, Tommy Nimick and Cameron Weigle have been through a lot. They’ve overcome various forms of adversity and filled numerous roles during their four years at Arvada-Clearmont High School and been at the forefront of turning a 5-11 freshman year into a winning program.

Those role changes have forced AC head coach Ross Walker to make some adjustments this year, too.

The coach bombarded his three seniors with praise for how they’ve grown and become leaders within the Panthers program. Walker said his job has been easier because he’s had three boys who continuously do everything a coach could ask for, and more.

The path to their senior years wasn’t exactly a smooth one, either, especially for Weigle.

Six games into the 2015-16 season, Weigle — the second-leading scorer on this year’s squad — tore his anterior cruciate ligament. The injury was a devastating blow for a school that already boasted one of the smaller rosters in the state.

After Weigle rehabbed and got his legs back under him during his senior season, he was hit with a bad case of mono that forced him to the sideline once again. He missed closed to two weeks of the season and lost some weight.

Weigle and the Panthers seemed to be cursed.

But oftentimes a gift is hidden within every curse, and Walker dug one out of Weigle’s two-year run of bad luck.

“Having the boys play with Cameron out last year with the ACL and being sick this year, they’ve had to handle a lot of adversity,” Walker said. “Then, we had to play two high-importance conference games, and all of a sudden it just feels like Cameron comes right back in, and we got right back to what we were doing. That was kind of an “ah-ha” moment for our boys.”

“It’s pretty easy,” Kretschman said of leading his peers. “We all go to school, and we’re together all the time. We’re already really close before the season, so once the season comes around it’s even better.”

“We need everyone to be able to put in good minutes,” Nimick said. “We can’t just have three or four good players. We need everyone to play their spot to the best of their ability.”

In Weigle’s absence, Nimick and

Nimick, who chose the basketball floor over the wrestling mat during his freshman season, became an inside force for the Panthers. The 6-foot-1 forward — AC’s tallest — leads the team at 11.6 points and a massive 10.3 rebounds per game. A “garbage man,” his coach calls him.

Kretschman became a floor general. While still scoring 9.3 points per game, he leads the team with 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals and has the best court vision his coach has ever seen.

And with Weigle back in the mix — a 36-percent 3-point shooter — the Panthers have most of the floor covered by three fully-experienced seniors.

“Each of them brings their own dynamic to what we have as a team,” Walker said. “We’ve got a perfect dynamic with those three and how well they’ve worked together and how they’ve grown over the past three years.”

Hanging on the wall adjacent to the blue and yellow fight-song sign is a row of banners.

They’re boys basketball banners, mostly, highlighting various postseason accolades accomplished by Panthers’ teams of years past.

The newest banner reads “State Runner-Up.” The year? 2002.

It’s been 15 years since the Panthers have made a run through the regional and state tournaments. They last qualified for the state tournament in 2010. Kretschman, Nimick and Weigle have never tasted postseason play beyond a couple of regional games.

Their final goal as Panthers is to change that.

“It would be nice to see a banner hanging in the gym,” Nimick said as his fellow seniors anxiously nodded in agreement.

“I’d like to be able to look back, come back and watch their games and see how they’re doing and know that I was a part of the whole process,” Nimick added.

The process, at least for Kretschman, Nimick and Weigle, is drawing to a close. But they’re not leaving anything left to be desired in their final games in the blue, yellow and black.

The Panthers finished the regular season 9-8, the first winning record in the seniors’ careers and the school’s first since that 2002 runner-up season. They’ve won four straight games and have a good shot at earning a trip to the state tournament.

“I feel confident in our team because we’re playing pretty good basketball right now,” Weigle said.

“We haven’t been known as the team that goes through regionals and state every year,” Nimick added. “I think it’s really exciting that we have this opportunity this year. If we want it, we can go to state.”

The season isn’t over for the AC Panthers, and the careers aren’t over for their senior bunch. If the school song has any relation to the way the season ends, the Panthers will put up a fight — a word that graces the song five times.

And there’s one final piece to the song Kretschman, Nimick and Weigle would love to sing loud and proud:

“Raise our banner, blue and gold.”

And they’re going to “fight to the finish” to make it happen.