Arts Council announces Performing Arts Awards

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council recently announced the 2017 Performing Arts Fellowships Awards.

Doug Reitinger of Sheridan earned an honorable mention in theater and dance from the organization. The fellowship recipients and honorable mentions were selected by two jurors —Alex Komodore, a Denver-based guitarist and chair of the guitar program at Metropolitan State University of Denver, and Gerry Hansen, an educator, director and choreographer based in California.