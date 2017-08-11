Arthritis Support Group to gather next week

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Arthritis Support Group will have its next meeting Aug. 17 at the Rock Church from 1-2:30 p.m.

This month’s meeting will include an ice cream social to discuss concerns as well as speakers and topics that people would like to see covered over the next several months. This will be a chance for everyone to voice their concerns and to meet others with the same concerns.

The Sheridan Arthritis Support Group is open to anyone, regardless of age or type of arthritis.

For additional information, contact Tanya Evans at 751-3905 or tanya@arthritisintrospective.org.

The Rock Church is located at 1100 Big Horn Ave.