Area educators meet with Wyoming Business Alliance president

SHERIDAN — Local education administrators met for several hours at Sheridan College Friday to discuss a variety of problems and potential solutions within the state’s education system.

In the meetings, officials announced that the SCSD2 principal academy will begin next week and that there may be private funding available for area education programs.

Administrators met with Cindy DeLancey, president of the Wyoming Business Alliance and Wyoming Heritage Foundation.

Tony Wendtland, a district board trustee, invited DeLancey to hear about local education programs and ideas. DeLancey is also a member of Wyoming Excels, the state business community’s effort to be more familiar with education and education funding.

In the first meeting Friday morning, SCSD2 superintendent Craig Dougherty and SCSD2 assistant superintendents Mitch Craft and Scott Stults explained the district’s professional learning communities structure.

They also went over the principal academy, which is a collaboration with six schools across the state to develop PLC structures.

The academy will begin next week, with SCSD2 administrators visiting schools in Cody and Worland.

“In Wyoming, you do have some great teachers who are scattered across the state,” Dougherty said. “You do have some great principals scattered across the state, but there’s not a framework.”

Wendtland said the main question regarding a statewide principal academy is: “How do you, without alienating everybody around the state, institutionalize a culture shift?”

Dougherty also mentioned the possibility of developing a clinical teachers college, which would be a 20-month program for college juniors and seniors to be taught more specific ways to improve their teaching methods.

Wendtland said another state education issue is not having a consistent, reliable assessment system. Wyoming switched assessment programs this year from Proficiency Assessments for Wyoming Students to the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress, or WY-TOPP.

Dougherty said a program needs to be in place for at least three years, and preferably five to 10 years, for schools to accurately assess teaching performance.

Dougherty, Craft and Stults will meet in Cheyenne in November to share the principal academy and PLC plan. They will present to Gov. Matt Mead, state Sens. Eli Bebout, Hank Coe and Dave Kinskey and a representative from the Daniels Fund.

Friday afternoon, DeLancey and state Treasurer Mark Gordon met with faculty and staff from Sheridan College to go over a presentation on computer programming and technology. The presentation was led by Anne Gunn and Mark Thoney, faculty members of the computer technology education programs at the college.

The programming opportunities available to local high school and college students have increased in the past year, but there is still plenty of room for improvement, Thoney said.

One of the ways to improve is through what is informally being called the Sheridan Computing Education Initiative. The SCEI is a collaboration between local businesses, the college and SCSD2 to enhance computer programming education opportunities in the county.

Thoney and Gunn said most students come into Sheridan College still in the introductory phases of computer programming, behind where they should ideally be. Thoney said students should be introduced to programming in elementary school, as it would provide an opportunity for students to learn and gain interest in the field at an early age.

However, improving students’ level of programming will not be easy, Gunn and Thoney said. Challenges include lack of programming educators, minimal marketing and outreach, limited scheduling options, and all of the other after-school and summer options available to students.

DeLancey said she was impressed with the presentation, and would like to eventually bring it to the Wyoming Business Alliance’s Steering Committee.

“Government and regulatory frameworks don’t respond well to this rapid environment,” DeLancey said. “That’s really where states are well-positioned … to help promote and guide the use of technology.”