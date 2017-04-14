Are you ready for FAB? Get your tickets today

SHERIDAN — The fifth annual FAB (For. About. By.) Women’s Conference will take place April 28 at the Sheridan College Edward A. Whitney Academic Center.

Tickets for the event are now on sale.

The conference, which will begin with registration at noon, will include a keynote presentation from Shelli Johnson.

Johnson is an entrepreneur, life and leadership coach, consultant and Epic adventure guide who has coached more than 130 individual leaders from throughout the U.S. in the last five years.

She lives in Lander with her husband and their three sons. Johnson was recently featured in Prevention magazine.

Other sessions for the conference will focus on how to have difficult conversations in the workplace, navigating career transitions, suicide prevention training, how to create your own herb garden, maintaining passion in your relationships and how to create travel plans for memorable adventures.

Tickets for the event are $40 for the conference, which includes lunch and snacks, $30 for the FAB Woman of the Year banquet and $65 for both. Tickets can be purchased at The Sheridan Press, 144 Grinnell St., or online at thesheridanpress.com/fab.

During the cocktail hour prior to the banquet, nonprofits and businesses are welcome to set up tables to interact with FAB attendees. Nonprofits can participate at no charge, and businesses can participate for a fee of $25 per table. No items may be sold at the event. For additional information, contact Kristen Czaban at The Sheridan Press, 672-2431 or kristen.czaban@thesheridanpress.com.