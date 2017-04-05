Archaeological Society meeting to focus on Bomber Mountain

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan-Johnson County chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will gather Thursday for its monthly meeting. This month’s focus will be Bomber Mountain.

Sylvia Bruner of the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum in Buffalo will give the presentation.

Beginning as a part-time employee at Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site in 2000, Bruner quickly obtained a love of history and museums which developed even further with a five-year stint of Civil War and Indian Wars reenacting. She was hired as the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum’s registrar in 2003 and in May 2016 she became the director.

Bruner’s presentation will focus on the events surrounding the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress bomber that led to the naming of Bomber Mountain in the Bighorns.

Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. with the presentation following at about 7 p.m. The event will take place in the banquet room attached to the main dining room of the Holiday Inn in Sheridan.

The Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.