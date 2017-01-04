Archaeological Society to meet Thursday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan/Johnson County Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will have its monthly meeting Thursday at the Holiday Inn.

Dinner starts at 6 p.m. with the speaker starting around 7 p.m. You do not have to attend the dinner to listen to the speaker.

Dave McKee with the Bighorn National Forest will present a program covering the history and management of the Medicine Wheel/ Medicine Mountain National Historic Landmark. The Bighorn Medicine Wheel/Medicine Mountain National Historic Landmark constitutes one of the most important and well-preserved Native American sacred sites in North America. The landmark’s archaeological remains, ancient trail system and traditional use areas relate to its primary function and significance as a spiritual and ceremonial place with use that continues to the present day. This past year marked the 20th anniversary of implementation of the Medicine Wheel Historic Preservation Plan which emphasizes education, preservation and continued ceremonial use.

McKee is the forest staff officer for recreation, lands, trails, wilderness and archaeology on the Bighorn National Forest. He received a master’s degree in anthropology with an emphasis in northwest plains archaeology from the University of Wyoming. He has worked as an archaeologist for the U.S. Forest Service for the past 28 years on the Medicine Bow, Black Hills and Bighorn National Forests.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.