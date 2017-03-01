Archaeological Society to gather Thursday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan/Johnson County Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will have its monthly meeting Thursday at the Holiday Inn.

Those planning to attend should see the hostess at the restaurant for the meeting location. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. with the speaker starting around 7 p.m. Attendees may join for dinner, the speaker or both.

The speaker this month is Cynde Georgen with the Trail End Museum. Georgen will present “Subjects of the Mikado: Sheridan’s Japanese Community, 1900-1930.” The presentation will explore one of the area’s lost populations and is based on an article published in Annals of Wyoming in 2003, “Subjects of the Mikado.”

Georgen will discuss why the Japanese suddenly arrived in Sheridan, why they left so abruptly and what they did while they lived here.

Georgen is the site superintendent at the Trail End State Historic Site in Sheridan.

Contact Christine Varah at cfredri@gmail.com with questions.

The Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.