Archaeological Society to gather Thursday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan/Johnson County Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will have its monthly meeting Thursday at the Sheridan Holiday Inn.

Those planning to attend are asked to see the hostess at the restaurant for the meeting location, which is typically the Le Gourmet Room. Dinner will start at 6 p.m. with the speaker starting around 7 p.m. Attendees can either join for the dinner, speaker or both.

Dr. Staphan Peterson with the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument will present on archaeological research in Yellowstone National Park, including lessons learned on the human past within the park, results of recent investigations and where archaeology research is headed in the park and beyond.

Peterson leads the cultural and natural resources program at Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument, and was park archaeologist at Yellowstone National Park for four years. Peterson was responsible for archaeological research and stewardship for Yellowstone’s 2.2. million acres. He has a Ph.D. from Indiana University and has 18 years of experience in the archaeology of the prehistoric and historic periods in the Great Plains and the Midwest.

He has also investigated pioneer sites in Minnesota, Lewis and Clark campsites in Montana, large prehistoric towns in Indiana and Illinois, and many others.

For additional information, contact Christine Varah at cfredri@gmail.com.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.